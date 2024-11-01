Mass. McDonald’s Has Unexpected Item On ‘Secret Menu’

We love to talk about fast food on the radio. Plain bacon double cheeseburgers and diet coke for me. No fries, no sweets. McDonald's had me first taste. I specifically remember my first trip to my local golden arches. The french fries, the coke, the McNuggets. I was hooked.

I was at one time what they called a "super heavy user". When the movie 'Super Size Me' came out, I remember the late Morgan Spurlock saying, "some people actually eat this food every day". Then there is of course the guy who has eaten a Big Mac for like the last 30 years or something.

McDonald's Menu Items

The world famous fast food joint has its staple items like the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Double Quarter Pounder, Filet O Fish, McNuggets, and more, but then there is the ones that rotate in and out. The Shamrock Shake, McRib, Lobster rolls, and a few others appear and disappear from time to time.

Secret Menu

Our trivia question on the radio this morning was "what is the least ordered item on the menu at McDonald's". The answer? Hot tea.

One of our callers incorrectly guessed and exclaimed, "birthday cake"! Marjo and I looked at each other like, what? Could this be true? McDonald's sells birthday cakes? The caller says she was employed by McDonald's from 1999-2006 and absolutely sold birthday cakes to customers.

It's on the secret menu! I didn't even know they had a secret menu!

The Ronald Birthday Cake was brought to our attention in a TikTok by user @kayrock93. In the video, which has the caption "Did you know McDonalds sells 9 dollar cakes," a person can be seen slicing into a chocolate cake. -delish.com

Do all Massachusetts locations sell birthday cakes? Select ones do, just check with your local restaurant.

