This Mass. McDonald’s Named ‘Most Iconic’ in America
There are some unique McDonald's left in America and one of them happens to be located in Massachusetts. This one is called the "retro location".
McDonalds has listed 13 locations across the country that are worth traveling to visit.
The famous burger chain just extended its offering of the $5 value meal through at least the end of August, fans like myself are hoping for "indefinitely".
The 'Retro Location' of McDonald's in Massachusetts
14 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, MA 02719
McDonald's in Fairhaven, MA
Step back in diner history with this Massachusetts McDonald’s that’s stayed true to its retro look. With black-and-white tiled flooring and vinyl booths, slide in and order a Vanilla Shake for two.
McDonald's first Massachusetts location has a regular, normal look despite its attribute
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Is Home To Massachusetts' First McDonald's
The first McDonald's in Massachusetts opened in Pittsfield in May 1960, at 6 Cheshire Road, across from the Allendale Shopping Center — still the home of a McDonald's.
This store was the 238th franchise in the country and was owned by Tom Walton, who moved to the Berkshires from out of state. -berkshireeagle.com
Only ten items were on the menu and in its first year the McDonald's sold over 800,000 hamburgers, according to the article.
The Big Mac sandwich didn't debut until in 1967. "Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun."!
Allendale Shopping Center (Pittsfield, MA) Present Day
The menu and its prices definitely have changed...
I must admit, McDonald's had me at hello. The food is damn tasty and the backstory is wonderfully told in the movie "The Founder". While I realize the movie isn't entirely true, it's pretty well done.
McDonald's In Massachusetts
Today there are 249 McDonald's in the state. California has the most locations, North Dakota the least.
McDonald's in 2024
The chain announced some burger improvements for 2024
- Softer, pillowy, toasted buns
- Melted cheese
- Juicier, caramelized flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they’re still on the grill
- More Big Mac sauce
