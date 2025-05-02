Mass. Needs To Change Up Their Grill Policy

Residents of Massachusetts: You might wanna chuck that metal grill brush in the trash this grill season, it's just too hazardous.

One of the perks of knowing the local hardware store guy is that I get to pick his brain. As I was purchasing my stuff for the grill, I was asking him about grill brushes.

I had heard this before but didn't realize how common it was for this to happen. I am certainly not trying to fear monger; however, if you were like me and used those wire grill brushes to clean your grill, you might want to reconsider an alternative.

These kind of stories are all over social media:

Yeah, those wire bristles can come off and land in your food without you even noticing.

Here is another random story from Facebook...

Just sharing my yearly spring post to try and remind everyone to NOT use wire grill brushes. April 1, 2020 is when we grilled out and a metal grill brush wire was on the burgers we made and lodged into my throat.

I always warn everyone to not use these wired grill cleaners. This is becoming way too common of an issue and with spring grilling season upon us it’s reason to share again to bring it up!!! Thankfully it was me and not Quinn because I would have never understood a toddler trying to describe this type of throat pain. -Sky Freeman on Facebook

Alarming statistics

One study revealed that between 2002 and 2014, around 1,700 Americans had to go to the emergency room after accidentally ingesting wire bristles. And those were just the reported cases! They can cause severe damage internally, and may even require emergency surgery. -tasteofhome.com

Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable due to their weaker digestive systems. In rare cases, bristles have caused life-threatening complications, such as bowel obstruction or sepsis. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued warnings about these brushes, and some retailers have phased them out, yet they remain widely used.

There are composite style of grill brushes that are just as effective but safer!

There are other alternatives to cleaning your grill as well; however, I will not be using a metal grill brush.