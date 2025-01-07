Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

One giant national chain that has a smaller footprint in Massachusetts was recently denied expansion to Massachusetts Turnpike rest stops and here's why.

Chick-fil-A Denied Mass Pike Rest Stop Restaurants

Chick-fil-A currently has 19 eateries open in Massachusetts and recently the company tried to open more but was denied.

According to the Boston Globe, Chick-fil-A has been denied a bid to operate at MassPike rest stops because of a conflict over hours. The company was originally founded by a devout Southern Baptist whose business practices were "based on biblical principles"

In addition, Chick-fil-A's corporate purpose is "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A"

Because of these principles, the chicken chain has long closed each location on Sunday, a traditionally religious day of rest. This is where the Massachusetts DOT takes issue. The MassDOT requires all state rest stops to be open seven days a week. According to the Globe, "the new language was written so that travelers don’t go hungry when looking for a place to eat along the pike."