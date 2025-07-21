Lynn, Mass. Pizza Shop Blows Up On ‘Tonight Show’ Episode

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports was on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon last Wednesday to promote "Lucky One Hard Lemonade", a new vodka based hard lemonade. The new product is made by High Noon which Portnoy's company Barstool Sports has a media partnership with.

During the interview, host of the "Tonight Show", Jimmy Fallon, brought up Portnoy's internet pizza rating segment, "One Bite". If you're not familiar with this, it's where Dave goes to random pizza places across the country and rates them on the ten scale.

The only ever "10" rating was a pizza place in Lynn, MA named "Monte's". Taking place in 2015, this review was one of his earliest, and most fans know that is was a little premature.

Mass. Pizza Shop Blows Up On 'Tonight Show' Episode

Monte's in Lynn, MA

Portnoy went on to explain what we all had already known about Monte's being the only 10. He grew up in Swampscott, MA which borders Lynn. It was a nod to his hometown pizza, hence the super high rating.

“This is a nostalgic pizza for me,” Portnoy said. “This is my hometown.”

“I love Monte’s and if I’m home, I get it — but I’ve had people travel across the country to go to Monte’s, not understanding it is my hometown pizza,” he said. -itemlive.com

I personally love Monte's. I grew up in Lynn, MA, my mother worked their in the early '80s. My grandmother used to take my brother and I there every Wednesday for years. The pizza is awesome, just not a "10".

It was amazing to see Portnoy and Fallon giving Monte's and Lynn, MA some love - really great.