Mass. Police Stopping Random Vehicles Tonight

There is a sobriety checkpoint this weekend in Massachusetts.

Do you have to stop at a sobriety checkpoint in Massachusetts? Yes.

Like it or not, sobriety checkpoints are constitutional in Massachusetts, as determined in Commonwealth vs. Shields. This means that during a DUI checkpoint, you are required to stop your vehicle and allow for a police officer to detain you for a reasonable amount of time, as well as interview you. -massdefense.com

2 Questions Police Ask That You Can Lawfully Avoid In Mass.

1. "Do You Know Why I Pulled You Over?"

This appears like an innocent question and a nice ice breaker, but it can be perceived as a trick question as well.

This question initially seems normal; an officer of the law wants you to recognize the thing you did wrong. Unfortunately, this classic traffic stop opening is a trick question that’s meant to catch drivers off guard before they have time to remember their fifth amendment rights. -whitelawpll.com

Is it really to incriminate yourself though? I mean you don't have to answer honestly. You don't have to answer at all. I remember the time I said "no" to that question and ended up with a $250 speeding ticket. A little honesty and an apology may have gotten me a warning. Just sayin'. It depends on the situation.

2. Where Are You Coming From?

This is another probing question that can potentially result in one incriminating themselves. If you say you were coming from a restaurant or bar, that can make looking for signs of alcohol use seem more legit to the questioning officer.

Police will stop random vehicles this weekend in Essex County this weekend

Sobriety checkpoints are absolutely lawful and you must stop for police.

The Massachusetts State Police will setting up a sobriety checkpoint tonight into tomorrow morning in Essex County.

