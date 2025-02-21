Mass. Residents Could See $5000 Checks From Trump

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk made headlines on Thursday when he said he would ask President Trump to cut back a check to American taxpayers to the tune of $5000.

As the Trump administration looks to reform the government by (currently) cutting wasteful spending and losing thousands of federal workers alike, some of the subsequent savings could go back to the people.

Mass. Residents Hopeful For $5000 Checks From Trump

This 'DOGE dividend' idea was previously floated on Tuesday by Azoria investment firm CEO James Fishback on Musk's social media platform X, suggesting President Trump and Musk "should announce a ‘DOGE Dividend’ — a tax refund check sent to every taxpayer, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE." To which, Musk replied "Will check with the President." -northjersey.com

DOGE is targeting $2,000,000,000,000 in savings and if you take 20% of that and give it back to the 79 million head of household taxpayers, the 'DOGE dividend' check would be $5000 each.

Trump says he likes the idea.

It will compensate American taxpayers for the egregious misuse and abuse of their hard earned tax dollars.

If this were to become a reality, then Massachusetts residents would see a check likely in the summer of 2026.

Elon Musk reiterated that the first priority of DOGE is to balance the budget. The country's national debt currently stands at $36.5T. "A country is no different from an individual in that if an individual over spends, an individual can go bankrupt and so can a country." -Elon Musk