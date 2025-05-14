A new law that will allow more transparency for job seekers will take effect in Massachusetts on October 29. If you're a business with 25 or more employees, you must now include the salary range of the job offer being posted online. The law is known as "An Act Relative to Salary Range Transparency".

Mass. Salary Law Takes Effect Oct. 29, 2025

What do they mean by "pay range"?

A pay range must be the annual salary range, or the hourly wage range, that the employer “reasonably and in good faith” expects to pay for the role. -sullivanlaw.com

Under the new law, employers must disclose salary range or hourly pay range whether the employer posts the job offer themselves or through a third party.

The law does not require disclosure of bonuses, commissions, or benefits-only the base salary or wage range.

The new law gets more involved for companies over 100 employees. They must submit annual pay data reports, including demographic information, to the state for aggregated public reporting.

Penalty for not complying

If employers who fall under conditions of the new law will have two days to correct their job postings if pay range information is not in there. Stiff penalties up $25,000 could be implemented for repeat offenders.

The state is aiming for fairer wage information, more transparency, and possible waste people's time less. I remember interviewing for a job some years ago with no knowledge of pay range until the very end of the conversation. Was my frustration on me? Possibly. The new law will help eliminate illusiveness.