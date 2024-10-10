The city of North Adams, MA is currently hosting a performing arts circus put on by Westchester Circus Arts (traveling) to tell certain stories of the town unique to the location. "Mill Town Circus" is literally tailored to the locals of North Adams telling tales of the years gone by.

"Slater and Marjo" had ringmaster Carlo and CEO Hilary on to discuss details of the performance and they were specific to mention that there would be no animals at these shows. "The game changed about 15 years ago", said Carlo.

Mass. Statewide Animal Ban Begins January 1, 2025

It's now the law.

Beginning Jan. 1, traveling acts, like circuses, carnivals and fairs, will be prohibited from using certain animals, including lions, tigers, bears, elephants, giraffes, and primates, for entertainment, under the law.

Exceptions include animals that live at a zoo and the use of animals in filming movies. Non-exotic animals like horses, chickens, pigs, and rabbits can continue to be exhibited. -boston.com

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy signed this bill back in August, and the new law will take effect on January 1, 2025.

"For years, circuses have harmed the welfare of animals for the sake of entertainment, allowing animals to suffer in poor living conditions and stressful environments," Healey said in a news release. "I'm thankful to the Legislature for taking the steps needed to prevent this kind of animal mistreatment in Massachusetts." -yahoo.com

I had written about this upcoming animal ban in respect to the circus earlier this year. 14 towns in Massachusetts already have bans in place.

Already, eight states and nearly 150 other localities in 37 states have passed various restrictions governing the use of wild animals in circuses and traveling shows — including fourteen Massachusetts municipalities: Amherst, Braintree, Cambridge, Mendon, Northampton, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Provincetown, Quincy, Revere, Somerville, Topsfield, Weymouth, and Wilmington. -aldf.org