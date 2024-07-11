Mass. ‘Street Drug’ Could Be Legal In November

Better living through chemistry?

Massachusetts voted to legalize the recreational use of cannabis in 2016. It wasn't a landslide, but the people spoke and now cannabis retailers are plentiful. New York followed and now Massachusetts stores in the western part of the state who saw regulars from NY are fighting to stay as profitable as possible.

Was cannabis just the beginning? States like Colorado and Oregon have taken steps to incorporate the benefits of psychedelics and Massachusetts looks to be next.

The proposed law would create a commission to regulate the use of plant-based psychedelic substances like psilocybin mushrooms.

People 21 and older would be able to legally consume psychedelics at a licensed therapy center.

The measure would also decriminalize the possession of psychedelics like psilocybin, ibogaine and mescaline. Such substances remain illegal federally. -wbur.org

Massachusetts for Mental Health options is the group that has supposedly grabbed far more than the 75,000 signatures it takes to get a question on the ballot in Massachusetts.

The state of mental health in this country is not the best, especially emerging from the pandemic. I benefit greatly from SSRIs and I believe in better living through chemistry.

This Colorado Law Took Effect July 1, 2023

People are allowed to grow and consume psilocybin and psilocybin mushrooms and their derivatives; as well as have ibogaine; mescaline; and DMT for “personal use.” The law does not set specific quantity limits. (Note that the law does not cover LSD, which remains fully criminalized). -cpr.org

Similar to cannabis, Massachusetts would vote to legalize psilocybin for therapeutic reasons, not recreational.

There are a litany of documentaries that expound on the benefits of psychedelics when it comes to mental health on numerous streaming platforms, so take your pick.