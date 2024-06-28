Mass. To Stop Selling Gas Powered Cars: What You Need To Know

Massachusetts will stop selling new gas powered cars by 2035. This will hopefully accomplish two things, carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

The goal is to reduce your carbon foot print, right? Earth is warming up and governments around the world are doing something about carbon emission when it comes to vehicles. The powers that be want to halt sales of a good sized chunk of gas powered vehicles by 2032. That's only 8 years away.

Massachusetts To Stop Selling Gas Powered Cars: What You Need To Know

Vice President Harris, Senator Markey Join SEIU Airport Workers At Boston Labor Day Getty Images for SEIU loading...

The Environmental Protection Agency (U.S.) Plan of Action

Federally, the EPA, who were a bit more aggressive at first, wants to force automakers to reduce vehicle emissions by 50% (was originally 67%) by 2032. How do they do this? Half of manufacturers' lineups would have to be hybrids, plug-in hybrids, or electric.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How many Electric Vehicles (EVs) are sold now? What is the demand for them?

In 2023, 7.6% of new vehicle sales were electric, a major increase from 3.2% in 2021, according to Kelley Blue Book. The transition to electric cars is already underway, and the 2035 bans show how quickly it could speed up. -money.com

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington plan to ban the sale of gas powered cars after 2035. Zero emission is the goal.

Massachusetts adopted Advanced Clean Cars II in December 2022, which requires auto manufacturers to ensure new light-duty cars sold in Massachusetts are electric vehicles by 2035. -mass.gov

air pollution from dirty and aged vehicle exhaust pipe on road ByoungJoo loading...

Can you still drive a gas powered vehicle in Massachusetts after 2035? Yes, absolutely. This is a ban on the sale of new gas powered cars (light duty) by 2035.

Will this really help climate warming?

The new standards will avoid more than 7 billion tons of planet-warming carbon emissions over the next three decades and provide nearly $100 billion in annual net benefits, the EPA said, including lower health care costs, fewer deaths and more than $60 billion in reduced annual costs for fuel, maintenance and repairs. -AP

Welcome to Massachusetts road sign. Jill_InspiredByDesign loading...

What about (heavy duty) trucks?

The rules for highway driven heavy duty trucks are less aggressive. Beginning with the model year 2021 manufacturers have made changes. Starting with model year 2027, even more regulations are set in place.

This can be a polarizing subject that often warrants a deeper explanation of battery disposal and conversation about limited widespread charging port availability.