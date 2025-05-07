If you owe back child support in Massachusetts, you are subject to serious consequences including a U.S. passport penalty.

Mass. Will Revoke Passport If You Owe Child Support

Here's the deal: if an individual owes $2,500 or more in back child support, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue Child Support Enforcement Division reports their name to the federal Office of Child Support Services. The OCSS then notifies the U.S. Department of State, which is obligated to deny any passport application or renewal. In some cases, the State Department may revoke an existing passport, particularly if it is submitted for processing, such as during a renewal or name change. -justia.com

Massachusetts has no discretion when it comes to the amount of money owed as the federal rule (threshold) is $2500, meaning the state cannot intervene to adjust the U.S. passport penalty or allow any impunity.

You will receive notice once your name is flagged for revocation or any other denial regarding your passport. To restore passport privileges, you must either pay the amount past due in full, reduce the debt below $2,500, or enter a court-approved payment plan with the DOR/CSE.

Once you're in compliance, the DOR/CSE requests removal from the federal denial list, this takes about two to three weeks. If you owe in multiple states, each state’s requirements must be met.

Today is REAL ID day in Massachusetts where residents who wish to travel (fly) domestically must have one. To obtain a REAL ID, one must book an appointment or walk in to a Massachusetts RMV with the appropriate forms of identification Having a U.S. passport will absolutely meet requirements to travel domestically in case you don't have a REAL ID. -mass.gov