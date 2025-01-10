Mass. Won’t Host World’s Biggest Event

Has there ever been a Super Bowl in Massachusetts? No. Will there be? No. Why?

Super Bowl LIX is coming up on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesar's Superdome in Louisiana for the first time since 2013. Ticket prices are anywhere between $5,000 and $45,000.

Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year's big game as rap continues its huge popularity and influence as well as transcend generations.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date," Lamar said on social media. "And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one." -indystar.com

Gillette stadium is known to host many events but the world's biggest football game and arguably the most watched sporting event will never be one.

The NFL usually chooses locations (cities) that are accommodating to a large number of travelers, hotels etc. The other reasons? Weather, a dome, and usually a stadium on the newer side.

Gillette, home to of the New England Patriots, opened in 2002 and holds 65,878 people. The stadium is open and is not domed.

While the strategy somewhat makes sense from the NFL's perspective from an entertainment standpoint, it has led to about half of the team's stadiums never getting a chance to host a Super Bowl. -sportskeeda.com

States that have held Super Bowls include:

Georgia

Texas

Michigan

New Jersey

Arizona

Florida

California

Minnesota

Louisiana

Indiana

Future Super Bowl Locations

Super Bowl LIX (2025) Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl LX (2026) Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA

