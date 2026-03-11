Amid Soaring Prices, Should Massachusetts Suspend It’s Gas Tax?

Massachusetts residents are searching for any kind of relief they can get at the pump as gas prices jumped significantly in the past week.

Currently, the average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is holding steady at $3.40, that's just below the current national average of $3.53 according to AAA.

What can states like Massachusetts do to help give residents some relief? Perhaps take play from 2022. Three years ago when gas was well over $4.00 per gallon across the country, Massachusetts' neighboring state of New York's state senate approved the New York State Gas Tax Relief Act, which suspended the state gas tax until September 1, 2022.

So what about Massachusetts? The Massachusetts House, however, rejected an amendment to the supplemental budget that would have given drivers in the Bay State a break at the pump by suspending the gas tax. If it had passed, it would have suspended the 24-cent gas tax any time gas prices jumped over $4 a gallon and reinstated it when prices went back under $3.70.

So why didn't it pass? Some members of the house billed it as a political gimmick as Massachusetts is approaching the state's upcoming gubernatorial election. The amendment was proposed by state Rep. Peter Durant (R-Spencer) but echoed the proposal brought up by Republican candidate Chris Doughty, whose running mate for lieutenant governor, Kate Campanale, is married to Durant, according to WBUR.

The Boston Herald said that opponents to the bill need to come up with proposals that provide “real relief for families." Another noted that losing guaranteed revenue streams like the gas tax could negatively impact the state’s bond rating as well as possibly also cutting into funding for future large-scale transportation projects.

If gas prices continue to climb, should Massachusetts revisit the gas tax suspension?

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli