Unsettling News for Massachusetts Wendy’s Restaurants

Many retailers and restaurants in Massachusetts are facing tough times, and that has been the case over the past few years. Many people don't have the disposable income they once had, hence having to tighten their belts. In addition, the price of everything, including food, continues to rise.

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Speaking of tough times, it was recently revealed that Massachusetts Wendy's restaurants are facing some unsettling news. According to a WWLP article on Newsbreak, Meritage Hospitality Group, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced in a news release that it was voluntarily filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a bid to, in part, "strengthen its balance sheet."

Getty Images Wendy's Fast Food Restaurant

Meritage is a Wendy's Franchisee that operates over 300 of Wendy's fast-food restaurants, including in Massachusetts.

Are Any Massachusetts Wendy's Restaurants Closing?

Meritage didn't mention any closure plans and plans to continue business as usual while the restructuring occurs. Commitment to customers is the company's number one priority and will remain that way.

Look for the Deals

One thing I want to mention as a Wendy's fan. Yes, the cost of food and beef has risen, which in turn causes restaurants to charge their customers more; Wendy's Biggie Bag deal is the way to go. You get fries, a burger, a drink, and nuggets for under $10.00. Keep this in mind when you go out to eat, especially at fast food restaurants; make sure you look for the deals. You can drive away with a decent amount of food without the outrageous price tag.

There are 98 Wendy's locations in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, Worcester, and Boston, to name a few.

LOOK: 20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone. Gallery Credit: Stacker