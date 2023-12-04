I was on my way to work the other day when I hit black ice and slammed into a small tree. I was not wearing my seatbelt and hit my head on the windshield. It happened so fast and was surreal. I normally wear my seatbelt, I just hadn't put it it on yet. It was my fault.

Statistics show that just about 12% of drivers in Massachusetts have been responsible for a car crash, the second highest in the country.

attachment-IMG_7434 loading...

Massachusetts #2 In U.S. With This Bad Car Crash Statistic

Vacationing in North Carolina recently, I noticed that respect for one's fellow drivers is much different here than in the south. Despite traffic mishaps just like in any other state, literally no one honks their horn in anger.

attachment-36992466_1873659936029765_4920814468490854400_n loading...

Is the stereotypical aggressive Massachusetts driver to blame for all of the at fault accidents?

Massachusetts ranks No. 2 among the 10 most accident-prone states. Insurify, a car insurance comparison website, examined car insurance applications to identify states with the most at-fault accidents. It found 11.9 percent of Bay State drivers have an at-fault accident on their record. The silver lining is that most of the accidents in Massachusetts are not life-threatening. -marksalomone.com

attachment-406521072_739417258223118_4000347714104701988_n loading...

Car crashes can be serious and traumatic, and sometimes life-altering. Car accidents have many causes. Speeding, distracted driving, altered driving, momentary singular (health) events all lead to car crashes in Massachusetts.

Other states on the list of the most drivers with at fault crashes are Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Ohio, Nebraska, and Utah.

