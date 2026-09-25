Candy That is Banned for Halloween in Massachusetts

Halloween will be here before you know it, and as is the case with most children, they will be picking out their costumes and then roaming the streets in their spooky ensembles, knocking on doors and ringing doorbells for treats. They will look forward to all kinds of candy, including sweet, sour, and chocolate.

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Some Candy is Banned in Massachusetts, Did You Know That?

Speaking of chocolates, did you know that some candy is banned in Massachusetts? It's true. The type of candy that is banned is liquor-filled candy. Well, the candy can have a tiny bit of liquor in it. The law states the following:

Whoever sells to a person any candy enclosing or containing liquid or syrup having more than one percent of alcohol shall be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars.

Why is Liquor-Filled Candy Banned in Massachusetts?

The reason behind the ban is to protect children who may get their hands on it. It's not the kind of candy you want to be handing out on Halloween. But if you are sticking to normal candy like Snickers, Baby Ruth, M&Ms...candy along those lines, then there is nothing to worry about.

So Which Candies Contain Liquor?

There are a lot out there. You'll want to make sure you check the ingredients on the package, but some examples of candies that contain liquor that you'll want to steer clear of if you're in Massachusetts include the following:

Turin Jose Cuervo Tequila Liquor Filled Chocolates

Turin Fireball Liquor-Filled Chocolates

Guinness Beer Dark Chocolate Truffles

Again, you probably wouldn't be handing these candies out to kids, at least not on purpose, but if you do have some unique candy that you're not sure about, just check the ingredients or look the candy up online before giving it out to the little ones this Halloween.

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