Massachusetts-Based Supermarket In Big Trouble For Selling Bad Meat

Big news, folks! This concerns a company that was founded in Somerville, Massachusetts, over 100 years ago, and is currently headquartered in Quincy. It's one of the Bay State's most popular supermarket chains.

And yet, luckily, thankfully, this news concerns New Jersey, not Massachusetts. If you pay careful attention to the news, you may have caught wind of this. If you're like me, you'll probably be caught off guard.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Shore News Network, Stop & Shop supermarkets in the Garden State have gotten into some hot water. An investigation has uncovered some nasty news. In the end, Stop & Shop has agreed to pay quite a hefty fine - $75,000!

The reason for the fine? The Shore News Network reports that the investigation:

Uncovered widespread mislabeling and mishandling of meat and poultry products. County officials say the violations posed a direct risk to public health and consumer safety.

It all started at a Toms River, New Jersey, Stop & Shop with some customer complaints regarding spoiled products. That's when the investigation began, leading to the finding of mislabeled items, plus food ready to be stocked on shelves that had already spoiled.

Shortly after, customer complaints from other stores led to a countywide investigation of all 5 Stop & Shop locations. That investigation uncovered a myriad of systemic mislabeling practices, including expiration dates that exceeded wholesaler guidelines.

Eventually, Stop & Shop agreed to pay $75,000 in fines and penalties. Stop & Shop also ended up signing a Consent Agreement, which means corrective measures will be taken at all 40+ locations in New Jersey.

Check out the full story by visiting Shore News Network's website here.

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz