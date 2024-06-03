This Mass. Beach Has ‘The Clearest Water’
Massachusetts isn't know for super warm, seaweed free water with amazing sand and surf. There are, however, some really nice beaches in the bay state. For the beach with the "clearest water" in Massachusetts, we head north to the historic town of Gloucester.
Half Moon Beach in Gloucester, MA
Half Moon Beach in Gloucester, MA is your tropical small beach destination
This beach is small, but some consider it one of the most beautiful spots for summer relaxation by the water in the state.
Half Moon is a small quiet beach located in historic Stage Fort Park. It gets its name from the crescent shape of the beach. Lifeguards are on duty Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day from 9:00am to 5:00pm daily. Restrooms are located nearby at the Visitors Center and there are plenty of areas to enjoy a picnic or cookout. Alcohol, floatation devices, and inflatable objects are prohibited. The beach is handicapped accessible with a concrete ramp leading down to the beach area. -discovergloucester.com
This beach has it all...
Half Moon has got rocky cliffs and stairs, beautiful greenery, and the clearest beach water in Massachusetts.
If you’re looking for a beach with clear water in Massachusetts, this is the place to go. Many people believe it is the most gorgeous waterfront destination in the state!
Located in Stage Fort Park at 24 Hough Ave., if you're not a resident of Gloucester, you can make parking reservations up to ten days in advance. Lifeguards are present from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Half Moon Beach is small and quiet with accessibility for people of all abilities.
What a great day spent at Half Moon Beach! The lifeguards were professional and attentive, giving me peace of mind while my kids played in the water. The reserved parking system was convenient, ensuring we had a spot when we arrived. A lovely beach worth visiting in Gloucester! -Zuzuforkidsreview
