Here’s When Your Dog Can Legally Go on the Beach in Massachusetts

Summer vacation is rapidly coming to an end, which also means peak beach season will be ending soon. In Massachusetts, many beaches currently have dog bans, but those will end soon, too. After all, Lassie wants to put her toes in the sand too. Aren't these photos adorable? (article continues below)

Massachusetts Dog Beach Ban Ending Soon Sometimes Fido wants some beach enjoyment too. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

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As we near September, there will still be locals and tourists on the beach, especially during Labor Day weekend. Not long after that, though, dogs will be able to get some sand and wave action too.

When Does the Beach Ban on Dogs End in Massachusetts?

In case you didn't know, Massachusetts has a beach ban for dogs. According to Mass.gov, dogs are generally prohibited April 1 through September 15 for ocean and coastal beaches. This means dogs can generally return on September 16, but it's important to check with the beach you desire to visit with your dog, as some beaches may have their own particular rules. When it comes to freshwater/indland DCR beaches are four-legged friends are prohibited May 1 through September 15, unless otherwise posted.

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The Massachusetts Dog Bans Seem Reasonable, Although I'm Sure Some May Have Different Opinions on This

Whether we like it or not, I suppose these rules make sense. It's probably not a good idea to have your dog on a crowded beach during peak season, as it could become a potential issue for both people and dogs... everything, including accidents, safety, allergies, stress, and more. As a result, tourists and dogs wouldn't be enjoying themselves on the beach when they should be. Plus, by allowing dogs on the beach during the non-peak season, there's less of a safety concern, especially around children.

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Where to Go for More Details on the Massachusetts Dog Beach Ban

For more details on how to make your dog's experience most enjoyable, along with beach leash laws and poop scooping on the beach, go here.