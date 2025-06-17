Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Folks who have visited Massachusetts can attest to all it offers its visitors. Recently one prestigious travel publication highlighted the state, not just for a typical vacation, but as home to one of the best family friendly resorts in the country.

Travel + Leisure Names Massachusetts Beach Resort Best in the United States

Traveling as family can be challenging with children of any age. Space is, literally space for everyone is always at the top of the list, but things for the entire family to do is also a priority. Recently Travel + Leisure asked their readers for their favorite family friendly resorts and published the results.

The Winnetu Oceanside Resort, Edgartown, Massachusetts came as the second best family friendly resort in the country.

The resort is the only of it's kind on Martha's Vineyard and is situated on the islands iconic South Beach.

A family vacation on Martha’s Vineyard is bucket-list stuff, and this is the resort to stay at. Attend a clambake in the summer, then follow the private path to South Beach for some time in the sand. And don’t miss the chance to take a water taxi ride in Katama Bay – it’ll drop you in adorable downtown Edgartown, where you can shop for souvenirs, snacks, and sweets.