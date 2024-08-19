Massachusetts Beach Named Best Beach in the U.S. and It’s Not on Cape Cod

The summer season is flying and back to school is on the horizon for many Massachusetts families.

After a busy summer season, many folks who live in summer destination hot spots are happy to see a little relief from the crowds, especially if you live on Cape Cod. It's not just Massachusetts residents seek summer fun on Cape Cod, but visitors from all over the world flock to the beaches and islands of the eastern peninsula.

According to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, over 26 million people visit the sandy shores annually. Domestic tourism spending alone brings in $1.37 billion into the Barnstable County economy. Even folks who are just making a day trip to Cape Cod spend $200 per travel party, per day.

With over 560 miles of sandy shoreline and over 130 beaches, visitors to Massachusetts have plenty of beaches to choose from, although not all are created equal. While some folks are looking for a family-friendly atmosphere, others might be looking for a more private, quiet getaway. It's fair to say, Cape Cod has something for everyone.

However, Cape Cod isn't the only option for beachgoers, in fact, one Massachusetts beach NOT located on the Cape was just named one of the best beaches in the U.S.

This Massachusetts Beach Makes List of Best Beaches in America

Recently, Travel + Leisure ranked the best beaches in the United States and the only Massachusetts beach to make the list is not even on Cape Cod.

The popular travel publication took a look at beaches across the country, not just shorelines, with lake beaches from Michigan, Colorado, and other landlocked states making the list as well.

Different criteria define the perfect beach for different people, such as the quality of the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, whether there's a boardwalk, activities, and even the amount of shade. Some beaches are found next to crystalline lakes, while others are beneath the peaks of majestic mountain ranges. Some are surf havens with stellar waves, while others cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand. Travel + Leisure

From the Atlantic to the Pacific, shores across the U.S. have immense natural beauty that draws crowds from all over, all year long.

The Massachusetts beach that made the prestigious list?

Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts was the only Bay State beach to make the list.

Good Harbor Beach is a family-friendly spot on with sugar-soft sand and relatively calm water. Low tide provides warm tide pools for all to enjoy and walking access to Salt Island. Food, beverages, and toy rentals are available for visitors, but parking is limited and fills up fast so arriving early is your best bet.