The summer months will be here soon in and weather models are predicting a hot season. There are lots of things to love about the bay state and coastal beaches are on that list!

Whether you are a seasoned surfer, or just love the power of crashing waves, here are some beaches to check out in Massachusetts.

Find The Biggest Waves At These Mass. Beaches This Summer

Massachusetts beaches are not known for their ferocious wave activity, except for storms of course, but there are some notable spots for surfers or people who like big waves like me.

Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, MA

Cahoon Hollow Beach (Wellfleet): Cahoon Hollow Beach is famous for its massive waves and is a popular spot for experienced surfers. It’s also home to the Wellfleet Beachcomber, a well-known beach bar where surfers can relax after a session in the water. -saliburybeachmass.com

Nantasket Beach in Hull, MA - beginners and long boarders. Waves usually between 2 and 4 feet. Northeast winds

Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, MA - Swells are 3 to 6 feet on good days.

Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, MA - Waves usually 3-5 feet. The rip tides are strong here, beware!

Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, MA - Size of wave range on average from 2-4 feet.

These other are notable cities and towns with big waves in Massachusetts:

Nantucket (many)

Martha's Vineyard (many)

Scituate

Plum Island

Salisbury Beach

Ipswich

Gloucester

Lynn

Nahant

Manchester By The Sea

Experts caution surfers and big wave lovers that water is very powerful and to enjoy safely.