Breathtaking Massachusetts Lake Named ‘Most Beautiful Lake You Never Heard of’

We have reached that part of the summer where the kids are back in school, but Labor Day is still to come. The three-day weekend is right around the corner, and families will be looking to get in some last-minute fun before it's truly time to buckle down, and that means a final opportunity to get in the water. While Massachusetts is full of beautiful lakes, many you have heard of, there's one in Berkshire County being called "the most beautiful lake in Massachusetts that most people have never heard of."

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Only in Your State published an article this summer that spotlights North Pond. Yes, it's a pond, but Only in Your State is counting it as a lake- at least a small lake.

I Had a Very Enjoyable Experience at North Pond

I have been to North Pond, and I concur that it is beautiful and very peaceful. The last time I was there was a couple of years ago. My daughter, who was 3 at the time, loved it so much that she had a hard time leaving. The pond is located in Savoy Mountain State Forest, which is primarily located in the Berkshire County towns of Savoy and Florida. It features four ponds (North, South, Bog, and Burnett), and seven hill and mountain summits. North Pond has a nice little beach and usually isn't overcrowded, which is a big part of its appeal.

North Pond Named Most Beautiful Lake You Probably Haven't Heard Of While technically a pond, North Pond feels like a lake. You'll love its peaceful and relaxing qualities. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

What Activities Does North Pond Offer?

At North Pond, you can swim (the little beach is perfect for the kids) and have a picnic, as there are plenty of picnic tables and grills. Fishing is also a relaxing activity at North Pond, and according to mass.gov, the pond is stocked each spring and fall with trout. Other fish species include bluegill, pumpkinseed, brown bullhead, and golden shiner. There are also several hiking trails you can check out at North Pond, including the 3-mile loop. I have not tried this trail, but the article states that it's fairly easy to complete.

A Great Way to Spend Your Labor Day Weekend

If you are looking for a small beach that is relaxing, peaceful, quiet, and beautiful this Labor Day weekend, North Pond is the place to go. You won't have to worry about crowds, and you'll truly experience late-summer serenity before fall comes rolling in.

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