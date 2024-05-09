Massachusetts Hotel Named “Best All-American Hotel for Perfect Summer Vacation”

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first original 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution and so many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

In addition to its historic value, Massachusetts is also home to some of the oldest buildings and businesses in the country. From the country's first bar, high school, and restaurant, Massachusetts is home to so many firsts.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Tourism in Massachusetts is big business and those visitors all need a place to stay. The state has thousands of hotels to choose from but some folks prefer smaller, more quaint accommodations so they opt for a Bed & Breakfast or Inn. The Bay State has plenty of those to choose from as well, and recently one was ranked best in the country.

Travel + Leisure recently named 10 Classic Best All-American Hotels Perfect for a Summer Vacation and an iconic Massachusetts destination made the list.

Cape Cod Massachusetts Hotel Named Best in the U.S. for Summer Vacations

The historic Chatham Inn in Cape Cod has been named the "quinteseential summer destination." Located in the charming town of Chatham, Massachusetts, the Inn has been providing luxury accomodations since 1914.

"With its sun-drenched beaches and idyllic villages, Cape Cod is the quintessential New England summer destination. Located at the heart of quaint Chatham, Chatham Inn is the oldest operating inn on Cape Cod, having opened its doors in 1890. It is also the only Relais & Châteaux property in the area." - Travel + Leisure

"The 18-room, adults-only resort blends New England charm with modern amenities. The boutique hotel is a short walk from Lighthouse Beach, and in the evening, you can nestle into an Adirondack chair around the hotel's cozy fire pit and enjoy a glass of wine." - Travel + Leisure

Nothing says summer vacation quite like a coastal U.S. hotel with Americana-inspired décor and an endless list of outdoor activities. Whether you are dreaming of fun-filled days spent on the beach or cool breezes and mountain hikes, there are plenty of beautiful U.S. resorts that have provided generations of travelers with summer memories that last a lifetime

Only one other New England hotel made the list and it's located in Southwest Harbor, Maine. The Claremont Hotel offers stunning waterfront accommodations near Acadia Maine.