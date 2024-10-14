Popular Discount Retailer Now Closing 8 Stores in Massachusetts

Massachusetts doesn't seem to be seeing any end in sight when it comes to businesses shutting down. A combination of changes in shopping habits, a struggling economy, and price increases have made people cautious about what they spend their money on and how often they spend their money on non-essential items. Retailers like Christmas Tree Shops, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Kmart have all had to close their doors. In addition, Stop and Shop will be closing some of its Massachusetts stores by Nov. 2.

It was revealed earlier this year that Big Lots would be closing over 300 stores throughout the country as the company wants to "aggressively address underperforming stores." At that time six Massachusetts locations were on the chopping block including Ashland, Danvers Dennis Port, Northampton, Seekonk, and West Springfield.

Recently, it was revealed by various media reports that two more Big Lots stores in Massachusetts would be shutting their doors raising the number of Massachusetts closures to eight. These two locations are the Methuen location, 40 Jackson St., Methuen, and the Lynn location, 126 Boston St., Lynn, are closing.

While the Dennis Port location at 400 Main Street has already permanently closed its doors, the rest of the impacted Big Lots stores are still open. While it's unknown of the exact dates they're set to close it never hurts to call ahead of time if you want to get more information:

Ashland, 41 Pond St. (508) 879-0704

Danvers, 10 Newbury St. Ste 5 (978) 646-9462

Lynn, 126 Boston St. (781) 592-3279

Methuen (Methuen Center), 40 Jackson St. (978) 794-8250

Northampton, 178 N King St. (413) 585-9355

Seekonk, 179 Highland Ave. (508) 336-4921

West Springfield, 1150a Union St Ext. (413) 736-2701

If more Massachusetts stores are added to the list we'll let you know so check back for updates.

