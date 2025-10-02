The highest-grossing film set in Massachusetts is Ted (2012), directed by Seth MacFarlane, with a worldwide box office of $549.2 million. This raunchy comedy, starring Mark Wahlberg and a talking teddy bear, is firmly rooted in Boston, showcasing Fenway Park and local culture. -boxofficemojo.com

I gotta be honest - I actually forgot about this movie when I was searching for the biggest Massachusetts films!

What else is on that list?

In second place, The Departed (2006), directed by Martin Scorsese, grossed $291.5 million worldwide. Set in Boston’s ferocious underworld, this crime thriller follows an undercover cop (Leonardo DiCaprio) infiltrating an Irish mob led by Jack Nicholson. Its authentic depiction of the city’s neighborhoods and accents, plus an Oscar for Best Picture.

Third is Good Will Hunting (1997), with $225.9 million in global earnings. Set in Boston and Cambridge, this drama about a genius janitor (Matt Damon) at MIT, mentored by a therapist (Robin Williams), relates through its emotional depth and local vibe, earning many Oscar nominations. This film put Ben and Matt on the map for sure.

Is "Jaws" really number 1?

Jaws (1975), set on fictional Amity Island (inspired by Martha’s Vineyard), its unadjusted gross is $476.5 million, placing it below Ted. However, when adjusted for inflation (using 2025 dollars), Jaws’ gross equates to roughly $2.3 billion, far surpassing Ted’s ~$750 million adjusted figure!

Inflation adjustment makes Jaws number one, reflecting its massive cultural and financial impact as a blockbuster pioneer. Without adjustment, it ranks second behind Ted.