20 of the World’s Wealthiest Billionaires Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is one of the best states to live in the U.S. The small but heavily populated New England state is famous for its stunning and varying landscapes from beaches to mountains, its rich history, world-renowned colleges, and some pretty spectacular sports teams.

In addition to all its offerings, Massachusetts is also a great place to live based on its quality of life. Massachusetts is home to some of the best public education in the country and has one of the highest median incomes and one of the highest GDP per capita in the nation. Several media outlets, including wisevoter.com, rank Massachusetts as the second wealthiest state in the country, behind only New York state

Massachusetts residents might hold an annual median income of just under $89,026, according to census.gov, but there are plenty of Bay State residents that take home far more than that. Like WAY more than that.

How Many Billionaires Live in Massachusetts?

As of January 3, 2024, Forbes reports that there are 22 billionaires living in Massachusetts.

Let's check out the top 20 according to the publication:

20. George Sakellaris - Milton, MA

- Net worth: $1.2 billion (#2,233 wealthiest in the world)

- Source of wealth: energy services, Self Made

19. Alan Trefler - Brookline, MA

- Net worth: $1.4 billion

- Source of wealth: software, Self Made

18. Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $1.5 billion

- Source of wealth: health IT, Self Made

17. Seth Klarman - Chesnut Hill, MA

- Net worth: $1.5 billion

- Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

16. Jim Koch - Newton, MA

- Net worth: $1.5 billion

- Source of wealth: beer, Self Made

15. Herb Chambers - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $1.9 billion

- Source of wealth: car dealerships, Self Made

14. Noubar Afeyan - Lexington, MA

- Net worth: $2.0 billion

- Source of wealth: biotech, Self Made

13. Robert Langer - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $2.1 billion

- Source of wealth: biotech, Self Made

12. Bill Alfond - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $2.5 billion

- Source of wealth: shoes

11. Ted Alfond - Weston, MA

- Net worth: $2.5 billion

- Source of wealth: shoes

10. Timothy Springer - Chesnut Hill, MA

- Net worth: $2.5 billion

- Source of wealth: biotech, Self Made

9. Frank Laukien - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $2.5 billion

- Source of wealth: scientific equipment

8. Amos Hostetter Jr - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $3.4 billion

- Source of wealth: cable television, Self Made

7. Jim Davis & family - Newton, MA

- Net worth: $4.8 billion

- Source of wealth: New Balance, Self Made

6. Robert Hale Jr - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $5.0 billion

- Source of wealth: telecom, Self Made

5. Elizabeth Johnson - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $5.0 billion

- Source of wealth: money management

4. Stéphane Bancel - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $5.9 billion

- Source of wealth: biotech, vaccines, Self Made

3. Edward Johnson IV - Boston, MA

- Net worth: $6.5 billion

- Source of wealth: money management

2. Robert Kraft - Brookline, MA

- Net worth: $10.6 billion

- Source of wealth: Manufacturing, New England Patriots, Self Made

1. Abigail Johnson - Milton, MA

- Net worth: $20.1 billion

- Source of wealth: Fidelity