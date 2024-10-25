Major Wholesaler Will Close Massachusetts Stores for a Day

Massachusetts has been fortunate to be receiving some beautiful fall weather lately. It seems like this trend won't be ending soon which is great for folks who want to get out and enjoy nature or accomplish yard work. I was lucky enough to finish staining my deck a few days ago as it was nearly 80 degrees out. October has certainly been good to us here in the Bay State.

Another fun thing that fall brings is Thanksgiving. This year Thanksgiving Day will be on Nov. 28. One retailer that I like to purchase some of my Thanksgiving items from is BJ's as the wholesale club gives my household the opportunity to stock up on festive plates, bowls and napkins for the big day. I have also been lucky enough to purchase the exact type and sized turkey that my household has enjoyed over the past couple of years thanks to BJ's.

If you're like me and purchase some of your Thanksgiving items from BJ's you'll want to take note that the wholesaler will close all of its Massachusetts locations on Nov. 28 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Preparation is key to getting all of the things you need to make your Thanksgiving gathering a success. So don't wait to get those items on Nov. 28 (at least from BJ's) because you'll be out of luck. BJ's has stores throughout Massachusetts including the following locations:

Auburn

Chicopee

Danvers

Dedham

Framingham

Franklin

Greenfield

Haverhill

Hudson

Hyannis

Leominster

Medford

North Dartmouth

Northborough

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Quincy

Revere

Seekonk

South Attleboro

Stoneham

Stoughton

Taunton

Waltham

Weymouth

