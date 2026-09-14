Here’s When Black Bear Sightings Will Die Down in Massachusetts

Areas throughout Massachusetts have been experiencing frequent black bear sightings lately, especially in the areas of Worcester County, northern Middlesex County and Berkshire County. There are approximately over 4,500 bears in Massachusetts and these three counties are the hot spots.

Black Bear Population Continues to Increase Have you seen any this year? Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

With all of the bear activity Massachusetts folks have been experiencing, you may be wondering when it's going to die down. According to mass.gov, bears typically enter their dens between mid-November and mid-December and exit between February and mid-April. However, some bears will enter their dens earlier, particularly pregnant females. They'll hunker down sometimes in mid-October.

LOOK: Big Black Bear and Curious Bobcat in Same Video at Berkshire Spot

Bears Don't Hibernate in True Form, Which Means You Could See Them in Massachusetts During the Winter

Did you know that bears don't truly hibernate? Yes, they may be "resting" during the colder months but if food is available, especially for young cubs, the mothers will go out and get food for them, which means even in the winter months you need to keep attractants away from potential wildlife unless you want to have a nuisance in your backyard.

Preventive Maintenance is Key for Massachusetts Folks Who Want to Keep the Bear Population Away from Their Properties

Make sure you seal up your trash cans, remove bird feeders from your yard, and clean up any food spills on your property, including decks, patios, etc. If food or food remnants linger on your property, you may end up dealing with uninvited guests who can be pains in the you-know-where. So lock up your food and keep an eye on your pets, and you should be clear of unwanted visitors this fall and winter.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman