Warning: Massachusetts Folks Who Use This Strong Language Could Be Fined $300

Warning: Massachusetts Folks Who Use This Strong Language Could Be Fined $300

grinvalds

Locals and tourists alike know many of the wonderful aspects Massachusetts has to offer but there's no doubt that Massachusetts also has some strange laws. Strange may be oversimplifying. While certainly many of these laws are odd (see 31 of them here), a number of them are just very outdated, yet they are still technically on the books.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app

An example of a strange Massachusetts law is the fact that if you are snoring in your own home all the windows in your house must be closed and seculy locked. Could you imagine the neighbors calling the authorities due to snoring? That would have to be very loud.

What about the defacement of a milk carton? That is technically a law in Massachusetts and you could be punished via a $10 fine. Once I own it I should be able to draw on it, no? Weird stuff for sure.

There are plenty of laws in Massachusetts that are headscratchers and laughable for sure. One law that isn't necessarily strange or humorous is the blasphemy law. I would say, that, unlike the strange laws, this one seems a bit extreme. As a matter of fact, if you are caught cursing/using the lord's name in vain, it could cost you $300 or a trip to the big house.

Here's the Actual Blasphemy Law Per the Massachusetts Legislature

Section 36. Whoever wilfully blasphemes the holy name of God by denying, cursing or contumeliously reproaching God, his creation, government or final judging of the world, or by cursing or contumeliously reproaching Jesus Christ or the Holy Ghost, or by cursing or contumeliously reproaching or exposing to contempt and ridicule, the holy word of God contained in the holy scriptures shall be punished by imprisonment in jail for not more than one year or by a fine of not more than three hundred dollars, and may also be bound to good behavior.

So, next time you find yourself in the Bay State, steer clear of cursing. It could save you a bundle of money or a trip to the slammer.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage

From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Filed Under: Massachusetts
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM