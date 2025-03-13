Here’s Why You’re Seeing Bobcats More Often in Massachusetts

Bobcat sightings in Massachusetts seem to be increasing lately. Since January, my wife and I have seen bobcats in our backyard in Pittsfield four times, and on one of those occasions we saw four of them together walking around on our property. I wish I had taken a picture but I was in awe and didn't think to grab my phone.

In addition, there have been recent bobcat sightings in Westwood and Norwood. The Norwood sighting was near a children's playground. Why are Bobcats popping up in residential areas more often lately?

There are a few reasons bobcats are making regular appearances in residential areas in Massachusetts. One reason is that bobcats are looking for food. As their habitats shrink, so do their food sources. In addition, mass.gov reports that bobcats are well-adapted to a variety of habitats. Bobcats are adapting to suburban settings and may be seen in backyards and residential areas.

There's even another reason why there are more bobcat sightings lately, and that's because the animals' mating season typically peaks in late winter, during February and March, so it really shouldn't be a surprise that they are out and about as of late.

The good news is bobcats aren't interested and shy away from humans. However, they do prey on medium-sized animals. If you have a small cat or dog, you want to keep an extra eye on them this time of year. Other animals they prey on include rabbits and hares, but will eat mice, squirrels, skunks, opossums, muskrats, birds, and snakes. They will even prey on deer if other food items are scarce. You can learn more about bobcats in Massachusetts by going here.

