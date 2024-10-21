Western Massachusetts Boy Diagnosed With Rare Disease, Help Needed

A Western Massachusetts boy has been diagnosed with a rare disease and his projected life expectancy is mid to late teens.

Six-year-old, Cian Larkin was recently diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. This rare and progressive disease gradually weakens the muscles making everyday tasks challenging. There is no cure.

Cian's family members including his grandfather, Garrett Larkin of Hinsdale have been reaching out to the community for love and support. Garrett mentioned in a recent Nextdoor post that Cian is the son of Garrett's youngest, Kate. Kate is a single mom who is putting herself through college. She planned to make a home for herself and Cian but Cian's diagnosis has hampered those plans.

Cian's family has launched some fundraising efforts to help ease the financial burdens that aren't covered by insurance. The family is attempting to provide Cian with as many life experiences as possible.

Fundraising Options

(1) A GoFundMe page has been created for Cian and you can donate by going here.

(2) You can donate by mail. Send a check to the following:

Garrett Larkin

P.O. Box 194

Hinsdale, MA 01235

(3) You can represent your company's services /product by donating an item or gift certificate to the Larkin's raffle. Contact Garrett Larkin at (413) 358-5195 and he can arrange a time with you for pick up.

Special Fundraiser Event

A fundraiser in honor of Cian will be taking place at the Great Barrington Fish and Game, 338 Long Pond Road, Great Barrington on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. The event will include turkey shoots and raffle drawings including a Chinese raffle, lottery ticket tree raffle, and a 50/50 raffle. Plus, there will be food and more. The turkey shoots sign-ups include a call-in option at 9:30 am and in-person sign-ups at 10 am. The shoots begin at noon.

