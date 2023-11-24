Police Warn Massachusetts Drivers to Remove These Stickers From Cars Immediately

Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers.

While New York might have the reputation of being the worst driver in the U.S., some argue a strong case that, in fact, Massholes (it’s in the Oxford Dictionary, look it up) really take the cake.

In reality, Massachusetts drivers really aren't that bad, in fact, drivers in the Bay State didn't even crack the top ten states with the worst drivers. According to a study published by the law firm of Friend, Levinson, and Turner, LTD, and it finds Massachusetts is actually home to the second-best drivers in the country! Yes, seriously.

So we know Massachusetts drivers aren't all that bad, but there is one major mistake that drivers in the Bay State and the rest of the country are making that could put them in danger.

Law Enforcement Warns Drivers to Remove These Stickers from Their Cars Immediately

Local law enforcement agencies from all over the U.S. are warning drivers to remove certain stickers from their cars as they can put them in a dangerous position.

While decals and bumper stickers have been around for decades, they seem to be more popular than ever. However, local police departments are reminding drivers that the personal information those stickers contain, intentionally or not, puts vehicle owners and their families at risk.

The most common stickers authorities advise against are stickers that give would be "bad guys" personal information about their families. Yes, we're talking about the stick figure family, honor roll student stickers, youth sports teams, and more. You're giving bad people specific information about the age, schools, and names of your children. They can also indicate where your family spends a lot of time, which can lead tell possible predators from knowing when you're not at home.

Political bumper stickers can also put drivers and passengers in danger. In 2018 a man's car was set on fire because of a pro-Trump bumper sticker and there are hundreds of other examples of similar crimes based on political affiliation.

Even a pro-second Amendment car decal can land drivers in danger. While some people might think the indication that they're a gun owner would deter crime, it can actually encourage someone to break in and steal that firearm, which has a high street resale value.



Displaying other things you love on your vehicle might be fun, but it also can leave you open to crime. Indicating your child races dirt bikes, or you love camping can let criminals know you probably have expensive high-value items in your home or garage.