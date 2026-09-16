It's always exciting to meet your favorite celebrities. Over the years, I have met some of my favorites, including horror icons Tom Atkins (Creepshow, The Fog, Halloween III, Night of the Creeps), Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead 1990, The Man From Earth, The Crow), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th parts 7 and 8, Jason Goes to Hell, Jason X), and many more. I also had the thrill of meeting Ernie Hudson (Winston from Ghostbusters), but he also had many other roles. You could find him in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Congo, The Crow, even an episode of Full House.

Speaking of famous folks, Massachusetts certainly holds its own. The Bay State is the birth state of many musicians, movie stars, authors, athletes, politicians, etc. that you see in the media regularly. We have a big list of celebrities who were born in Massachusetts, including Boston, Newton, North Adams, Pittsfield, Springfield, Nantucket, Brookline, Williamstown, Wareham, and more, which you can find at the end of this article.

If you're like me, you're interested in finding all of the facts and behind-the-scenes goings-on with your favorite celebrities. Sometimes it's easy to get wrapped up in what's going on in their lives and the drama, and in some cases I don't know the simple things about them, like their age, awards, or their real names.

On the topic of real names, we have included a list of some Massachusetts celebrities revealing their actual birth names. Did you know these were the real names of these famous Massachusetts folks?

Massachusetts Celebrity Birth Names Have you ever wondered what their real names are? Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

120 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these 120 celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city? Gallery Credit: Getty Images