Before Fame, Massachusetts Celebrity Lived Out of a Car and Then a Garage
Massachusetts historically has been a hotbed for people who would eventually become famous. With big cities like Boston and Worcester, it's not a surprise that so many stars came from Massachusetts.
Of course, fame doesn't happen right away. Many folks have to scrap and claw for years before they become noticed in Hollywood. One Massachusetts-born celebrity who wasn't looking for fame is West Newbury native John Cena.
In an interview with Kevin Hart, John Cena opens up about his life before becoming the big-name wrestler and movie star that he is today. In the interview, Cena mentioned that he wasn't looking to join professional wrestling. He stated that is whole existence of being famous was an accident.
All John wanted to do was apply his degree in exercise physiology to the real world. He moved out to California but quickly found out that nobody would hire him. Kevin Hart asked why that was the case. Cena responded by saying the following:
Knowledge is one thing, life experience and wisdom is another. Maybe I rubbed people the wrong way. Maybe I didn't know how to carry myself in interviews. Maybe I didn't search the right places. This is 1999 so it's not as interconnected as we all are now.
Cena also stated in the interview that his failure to find a career in exercise physiology led him to live in the back of a 1991 Lincoln Continental for about 3 or 4 months and then in a garage for approximately six more months. You can view the clip and learn more about John's struggle before becoming famous below.
Celebrities Born in Massachusetts
Gallery Credit: Getty Images
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein