Massachusetts Cities With National Recognition For Having The Best Overnight Stays

One of the most difficult parts of traveling is finding that perfect place to rest your weary head after a long day spent driving hundreds of miles, am I right, Massachusetts friends and neighbors?

Of course, if you do a lot of traveling, finding that perfect place becomes a little bit easier, especially if you are constantly driving through the same areas on the same highways and back roads.

You may be interested to know that, according to a recent travel poll, three towns in Massachusetts (including two right here in Western Mass.!) have some of the best motels in the country!

BadCredit.org recently surveyed 3,000 travelers, vacationers, and road-trippers about their opinions on motels in the U.S. BadCredit.org asked people to rate where the best motels in the country are, based on their own experiences.

Then, they published the results, listing the top 150 motel cities and towns in America. Needless to say, the results were interesting and informative. Before we shine a well-deserved spotlight on the 3 Bay State towns that made the list, here's the top 10!

The Top 10 Places To Get A Top-Drawer Motel Experience That's Budget-Friendly:

Mount Dora, Florida Lake Placid, New York Hilo, Hawaii Hana, Hawaii Apalachicola, Florida DeFuniak Springs, Florida Mendocino, California Solvang, California Cooperstown, New York Georgetown, South Carolina

No real surprises here with locations in Florida, California, and New York making up almost the entire Top 10! But when you think about it, it makes sense. Those three states DO see a lot of traveling from tourists and residents.

Now let's take a look at the three towns in Massachusetts that ranked in the travel poll. And ranked highly, I might add. All 3 towns landed in the upper half of the 150 cities and towns that made the rankings.

Oh, did I mention that 2 out of the 3 towns were located in Western Massachusetts? Specifically, Berkshire County? The first town in Massachusetts to show up on the list is Berkshire County's own...STOCKBRIDGE ranking at #32!

Next up, just a few spots behind Stockbridge at #37 is ROCKPORT, over on the eastern side of the state. Rockport is approximately an hour's drive northeast of Boston, right at the tip of the Cape Ann peninsula. Beautiful town...just like Stockbridge and...

LENOX! Yet another Berkshire County destination recognized for having some of the best motels in the country, Lenox ranked #68th out of 150. As always, incredible job, Massachusetts!

Please visit BadCredit.org's website here to see the full rankings, so when you map out your next journey, you'll know where to stop along the way to get a good night's rest! Sweet Dreams! ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ...

