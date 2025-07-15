This City is the “Cannabis Capital” of Massachusetts

Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and it's been off to the races since then.

Early last year, it was estimated that there were just over 175 marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts, about 100 of them being recreational and 65 serving medical licenses as well. Everything from edible chocolates to pre-rolled joints and even cannabis drinks is fair game for adults in the Bay State.

Recreational Use Of Marijuana Becomes Legal In Nevada Getty Images loading...

While oversaturation has affected the marijuana market in some parts of Massachusetts, the industry is still viable in areas across the state, creating valuable tax revenue for host communities.

So, which city in Massachusetts sells the most marijuana? For that answer, we need to visit the "Cannabis Capital" of the state.

This Massachusetts County Spends the Most on Marijuana

In 2024, the state of Massachusetts brought in $1.5 billion in adult-use marijuana sales and another $188 million in medical sales. When looking at sales in individual parts of the state, one county solidified its title of "Cannabis Capital" of Massachusetts.

Supermarket trolley with marijuana leafs and medical cannabis oil cbd on wooden backdrop Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Last year, Worcester County led Massachusetts counties in cannabis sales in 2024, bringing in a total of more than $339.2 million. Of that total, $291.5 million was adult-use recreational use and $47.8 million was medical, according to the Cannabis Control Commission.

153443649 Eldad Carin loading...

Middlesex County saw the second-highest total, with $239.1 million in adult-use sales and $31.6 million in medical sales, totaling $270.7 million.