Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first original 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution and so many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

In addition to its historic value, Massachusetts is also home to some of the oldest buildings and businesses in the country. From the country's first bar, high school, and restaurant, Massachusetts is home to so many firsts.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

There are plenty of staple tourist stops in Massachusetts, but one of those places just made the list of the most expensive tourist destinations in the United States.

This Massachusetts City Named Most Expensive Tourist Destination in the U.S.

A new study from GOBankingRates named the 15 most expensive U.S. tourist destinations for 2025.

To determine which cities were the priciest, GOBankingRates analyzed 91 of the top U.S. destinations, as determined by Travel + Leisure, and narrowed it down to 55 cities. Then, using census data, Numbeo’s cost of living tool, they determined how much it would cost for two adults to visit the location for three nights, eating meals at a mixture of mid-range and inexpensive restaurants, and how much it costs for domestic beer. Average hotel and flight prices were also factored in.

So which Massachusetts city made the list? The answer might surprise you.

Salem, Massachusetts, was named the 12th most expensive tourist destination in the United States. Data collected shows that the average cost for two adults staying in Salem for three nights will run you $1,987, factoring in $738 for airfare, $600 for food, and $63 for drinks.