Three Well-Known Massachusetts Colleges Names Worst in the United States

Massachusetts is famous for many things but the concentration of colleges in the Commonwealth, combined with the rest of New England, is unmatched. So it makes sense that some of the nation's best schools in the country are right in Massachusetts.

While the Bay State is definitely home to some of the best schools in the United States, a recent study has ranked three Massachusetts colleges as some of the worst in the country.

The reach their results, Avocado Post looked at some of the most expensive schools in the country and compared tuition costs to the graduation rate, leading to a poor return on investment. Knowing what a burden student debt is for almost 44 million Americans, students have more pressure than ever on them to choose the right school.

Coming in at number 42 was Wheelock College.

"Wheelock College has built a name for its respected educational and human development programs. However, these reputable programs come with a hefty price tag, with an average cost of more than $200,000 for a four-year degree."

Coming in at number 21 was Mount Holyoke College

Coming in at number six was Montserrat College of Art.

"Located in Beverly, Massachusetts, Montserrat College of Art is a small institution with roughly 400 students attending each year. The high annual tuition cost of over $42,000 and a staggering -$100,000 return on investment may explain the low enrollment numbers."