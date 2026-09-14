This Massachusetts Company Named Top Employer for Career Growth Last Year

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and, of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers, from book stores to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

In addition to retail businesses, Massachusetts is home to many of the country's largest corporate headquarters as well. Capital One, New Balance, Liberty Mutual, Reebok, iRobot, Bose, Converse, and the TJX Corporation (T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, etc), among others, all have their corporate headquarters in the Bay State.

Corporations often choose Massachusetts for their headquarters because of its strong business ecosystem and its access to a highly educated workforce. The state has been a long-time hub for innovation and industries like biotechnology, finance, and technology.

It's also a thriving metropolis for young business professionals looking to build a career. In fact, this Massachusetts employer has just been named the best for career growth in the state.

A recent survey from Careerminds ranked the best companies for career growth across the nation talking into consideration numerous factors.

In Massachusetts, Boston Scientific took the top spot. The Marlborough-based medical device manufacturer topped the list for its "internal development programs particularly in engineering, research, and operations."

General Electric and Mass General Brigham ranked number two and three, respectively.