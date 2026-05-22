Massachusetts Company Behind Recall Of Food That Could Cause Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction

Just a heads up, Massachusetts residents. Another recall has been announced on a food product. This particular food is being pulled from stores nationwide as it has an undeclared allergen that nearly 7 million Americans suffer from.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reached out with an alert regarding a recall of a popular brand of soup sold at Whole Foods retail stores in several states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

The soup is also available nationwide on Whole Foods and Amazon websites. According to the FDA, a company based in Lynn, Massachusetts, is behind the soup recall:

Kettle Cuisine of Lynn, MA is recalling 24oz cups of Whole Foods Market Kitchen Minestrone Soup which may contain undeclared shrimp.

People who suffer from shellfish allergies run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Shellfish allergies are more common in adults than in children. Also, it affects women more than men.

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In certain cases, a severe allergic reaction can lead to anaphylactic shock, which is a medical emergency. Shellfish allergies are among the leading causes of food-induced anaphylaxis.

Other reactions include hives, swelling of the face and other parts of the body, congestion, tingling in the mouth, and stomach issues. Also, symptoms can appear within minutes to a couple of hours after exposure.

Do yourself a favor and check your pantry shelves. The FDA says:

The recalled product is packaged in a 24-ounce, clear plastic cup marked with a Lot Code: 1762181 Use By 05/27/26 on the top rim of the cup, and with the UPC identifier of 099482502065 on the back label.

To be clear, no other soups or use-by codes are involved in this recall. If you did purchase this product, you are strongly advised to dispose of it immediately or bring it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more on the recall, visit the FDA website here.

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