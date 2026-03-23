Massachusetts Counties With The Highest Unemployment Rates
We all know that times are tough right now in this country. Do any of you fellow Massachusetts residents have a friend or family member who is currently out of work? Perhaps you're currently looking for work.
The unemployment rate is sky-high, not just in Massachusetts, but across the country. The jobless numbers are not as high as they were. In fact, job growth increased, but still fell below expectations.
Recently, Stacker took a look at the numbers and came up with a very interesting report on the unemployed here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The counties in the Bay State with the highest unemployment rates just might surprise you.
According to Stacker, statistical figures released March 7 show the unemployment rate ticking up to 4.1% in February 2026. Also, federal government employment fell by 10,000 in February.
Exactly Which 5 Counties In Massachusetts Have The Highest Unemployment Rates?
5. Hampden County
The county that houses such cities as New Bedford, Fall River, and Attleboro had, according to Stacker, a January unemployment rate of 5.8%. Out of a labor force of almost 230,000 people, over 13,000 were unemployed.
4. Bristol County
With several well-populated cities and towns such as Westfield, Springfield, and Chicopee, Hampden County is by far the most populated county in western Massachusetts. With a labor force of approximately 315,000 people, just over 18,500 are unemployed, leading to an unemployment rate of 5.9%
3. Barnstable County
Barnstable County is home to Falmouth, Chatham, Provincetown, and other great cities right on the water (or close to it!). Out of a labor force of approximately 116,000 people, over 8,300 are unemployed, leading to an unemployment rate of 7.2%.
2. Dukes County
Dukes County has one of the smallest populations in the Bay State, but some of the most beautiful towns, like Tisbury, West Tisbury, and Edgartown. Dukes County has an unemployment rate of 8.4%. With a total labor force of approximately 9,840 people, just over 820 are jobless.
1. Nantucket County
Without question, the least populated county in the Commonwealth. Out of a labor force of approximately 8,050 people, just under 1,300 are unemployed, leading to an unemployment rate of 16.1%!
But What About Berkshire County?
I'm so glad you asked...
6. Berkshire County
The Beautiful Berkshires just missed the top 5, tied with Plymouth County for the 6th highest unemployment rate in Massachusetts. With a labor force of just over 64,800 people, approximately 3,196 are unemployed, leading to a rate of 4.9%.
Visit Stacker's website here for the full lowdown, stats, and facts.
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