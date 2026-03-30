Massachusetts has many traditions, from the Boston Red Sox, James Taylor at Tanglewood, and one of the best little fairs in the country.

If you have never been to the Cummington Fair, you're missing out on family fun. The fair takes place over four days each August and includes something for everyone, including animals, amusement rides, demolition derbies, bands, magicians, kids' corners, truck pulls, vendors, crafters, food, and much more.

The fair has been a big success each year, and it has a rich history. The Cummington Fair has been going strong since 1868.

The Cummington Fair is Currently Seeking Vendors for the 157th Annual Event

While the schedule for this year's Cummington Fair isn't out yet (it's only spring after all), vendors are wanted. According to a poster on the Cummington Fair's Facebook page, the fair is seeking passionate artisans, creative entrepreneurs, and small business owners to showcase their products at the 157th Cummington Fair. You can sign up to be a vendor by emailing: info@cummingtonfair.com or by going here.

When Will the Cummington Fair Take Place in 2026?

The 2026 Cummington Fair will take place at the Cummington Fairgrounds on August 27-30, and some folks are already excited. There are a few comments on the fair's Facebook page with folks saying "now that's great news" (regarding the dates) and one commenting stating that the user already took the week of the fair off.

The Cummington Fair is about family and fun, and you can find more details and check for updates on the Cummington Fair's website and Facebook page.

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