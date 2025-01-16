It’s Hard to Believe This Small City Tops the List of ‘Most Dangerous’ in Massachusetts for 2025

A small Massachusetts city tops the list of 10 most dangerous for 2025.

With the new year here we're starting to see more studies that cover topics like "best states to raise a family," "best states for education," "safest place to live" etc. Well, today we are looking at the most dangerous city in Massachusetts for 2025 which shocks me a little as this city is my childhood hometown. I spent 16 years living and attending school in this city and never once felt in danger, including walking about two miles round trip to middle school.

How are the Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts Identified?

AreaVibes released a list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts for 2025. According to the site, the most dangerous cities in Massachusetts are identified by their violent crime rates per 100,000 people, highlighting regions where vigilance is necessary. While cities like Fall River (#2) and Holyoke (#3) rank in the top five I was surprised to see which Massachusetts city topped the list.

The Most Dangerous City in Massachusetts for 2025 Surprises Me

According to AreaVibes the most dangerous city in Massachusetts for 2025 is North Adams. Here's what the site stated about the city of approximately 13,000 residents.

North Adams, MA holds the distinction of being the #1 most dangerous city in Massachusetts with 1,005 violent crimes per 100,000 people. The area continues to struggle with elevated assault (888), robbery (55), rape (47) and homicide (16) rates, as the violent crime rate comes in at 212% higher than the Massachusetts average. Contributing to these numbers could be the higher than average rates of poverty, unemployment, and gang activity. Ongoing efforts from local law enforcement and the community have been created to help reduce the crime rates going forward.

It's been decades since I lived in the second biggest city in Berkshire County as I resided in North Adams from 1985-2001. From my experience, I always felt safe there and not just in my neighborhood. As I mentioned I walked to and from middle school (about one mile each way). I used to check out the stores on Main Street, attended the Fall Foliage Parade regularly, purchased CDs at Record Giant (in the L-shaped Mall, now that's going way back), and even explored the Hoosac Tunnel on occasion.

I'm Still a Big Fan of My Childhood Hometown (#1 in My Heart)

Obviously, it's not all roses as North Adams has its issues like every city and I suppose things have changed since I lived there but I still find it hard to believe that North Adams tops the list. Regardless, I'm still a fan of my childhood hometown. As my wife has told me numerous times, "You can take the boy out of North Adams but you can't take North Adams out of the boy."

