Here’s When Massachusetts Turns the Clocks Forward for Spring 2025

Massachusetts has been experiencing a cold winter. It's been one of those typical New England winters and while we haven't received a lot of snow most of us can agree that it has been downright frigid.

The wind doesn't help with the temperature. As I'm writing this I can hear the wind whipping outside of my window. The dark days don't seem to be helping me get out of that winter funk. I feel like a bear that is hibernating for winter. I'm certainly looking forward to longer days and warmer temperatures. It's only February so we have some time to go before we enter the spring season.

Spring arrives on March 20 and hopefully, we'll see some warm enough days where we can get outside and enjoy some classic New England activities. Folks around the Bay State are looking forward to running, walking, biking, and bringing the kids to the playgrounds.

I say "hopefully" because there's no guarantee that we'll get nice weather in March just because it's technically spring. Massachusetts has been known to have snow, winter weather warnings, and cold temperatures in March. With that darn groundhog seeing its shadow there's a good chance that March could still be pretty snowy. We'll keep our fingers crossed for warm weather in March.

One thing is for sure, no matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the state, nice weather or not, the days will stay light longer. Of course, we are gaining more daylight on a daily basis but Daylight Saving Time officially starts on Sunday, Mar. 9 at 2 am. So make sure you set your clock forward before you go to bed on Saturday evening, Mar. 8. Here's to longer, warmer days in Massachusetts.

