Massachusetts’ Deadliest County Is Also One Of The Smallest

This will make you sit up and pay attention, Massachusetts residents! I came across this little factoid, and I just had to pass it along. Take a shot and try to guess which of the 14 counties in the Commonwealth has seen the biggest rise in fatalities?

You may be surprised by the answer, especially if you guessed Suffolk County because it contains the largest city in Massachusetts, which is Boston. Or Worcester County because it's home to the second-largest city, Worcester.

Sadly, for those of us who live in Western Massachusetts, BOTH of those answers are incorrect. At least, according to a recent study conducted by MyBioSource.com. The results of this study are pretty mind-blowing!

The team at MyBioSource analyzed data from 2020 to 2024 to determine which counties in Massachusetts were the most dangerous in terms of the number of injury-related fatalities.

MyBioSource examined data from both intentional causes, such as suicides and homicides, as well as unintentional accidents, including motor vehicle crashes and other preventable incidents.

Overall, a concerning trend was noticed. Over the past five years, several counties have seen a sharp increase in fatalities. Some of those "most dangerous" counties are sparsely populated areas where EMS accessibility may be limited.

Well, I think I've kept you waiting long enough. Prepare yourself:

THE MOST DANGEROUS COUNTY IN MASSACHUSETTS IS...BERKSHIRE!

That's right, folks. After looking at all the data, MyBioSource determined that Berkshire County has seen the biggest rise in fatalities out of any county in the Bay State. The Berkshires saw an increase of 28 deaths per 100,000 people.

Here are the five counties in Massachusetts that have seen the highest increases in fatal injury rates over 5 years, according to MyBioSource:

Berkshire County Hampden County Franklin County Worcester County Barnstable County

It's a very interesting study. Check it out if you can find the time at MyBioSource's website here.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster