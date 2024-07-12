26 Massachusetts Restaurants That Have Appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy Fieri has made a name for himself as the "King of Flavor Town", whatever that actually means.

I guess I should start with the fact that I'm not a huge fan of this guy (see what I did there), but in the same breath, I have to admit that I'm wildly jealous of the fact that he gets to travel the nation tasting amazing food.

Distaste (see what I also did there) for Fieri aside, there is something to be said for giving small, often family-owned businesses national publicity that could change their lives forever. As a 15-year-veteran of the service industry I love to see credit given where credit is due, so even if it takes an aging, annoying bleach blonde "culinary rock star" to help drive their business, I'm here for it.

Let's check out 26 Massachusetts restaurants that his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives featured on the Food Network

It's worth noting there are NONE from Berkshire County, a farm-to-table food mecca, or anywhere in Western Massachusetts for that matter. Come on, Guy. Don't you know the good stuff is west of 495?

