Massachusetts Forbiddens You to Put These 23 Items in Your Toilet and Drains

There are things you shouldn't put in your toilets or pour down your drains, and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority isn't shy about reminding folks what can go in and what should stay out.

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I saw my mother over the weekend, and she told me one of her nail files accidentally landed in her toilet and caused a whole bunch of clogging issues. She had to get a plumber out to her house to fix it. I was quite surprised she was able to reach a plumber to resolve the issue on Saturday. These things happen, but what you may not know is that you could be putting things in your toilets or pouring liquids down your drains that will cause nothing but major trouble.

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I'm not saying you're doing this intentionally, but some people may not know better. Thanks to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, we have provided a list of items that shouldn't go in your toilet or drains. If you have been putting these items in toilets or drains, it's now time to stop immediately.

Items Forbidden to Flush or Pour Down the Drain in Massachusetts Keep these items out of your drains and toilets. You could end up paying dearly. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

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Remember, your toilet and drains aren't trash cans. So be mindful of which items should go in the trash and not the toilet or drains. You can get more details on why certain items shouldn't be flushed or poured down the drain by going here.

These Items are Banned from Being Trashed in Massachusetts