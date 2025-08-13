Mass. ‘Dog Rule’ Ends Sept. 15

It's almost time to take your dog back to the beach.

In Massachusetts, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has a rule that bans dogs from its coastal beaches, like Revere, Carson, and Horseneck, from April 1 to September 15.

This means that on September 15, the rule expires, and starting the next day, dogs are often allowed back on these beaches, usually on a leash. The rule exists to keep beaches safe and clean during the busy summer months when lots of people visit.

Why does Mass. put this rule in place?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Dogs can scare or bother beachgoers, and their poop can pollute the water, making it unsafe for swimming. Also, the rule protects shorebirds, like piping plovers, that nest on beaches during spring and summer. These birds are endangered, and dogs running around could harm their nests.

Are there exceptions?

There are a few exceptions to the rule. Some DCR beaches, like those inland or at lakes, might allow leashed dogs year-round, but you need to check signs or ask a ranger.

Some towns, like Gloucester or Provincetown, have their own rules and might keep dog bans until September 30 or have specific dog-friendly beaches. Service dogs, which help people with disabilities, are usually allowed everywhere, but owners should carry proof of the dog’s training.

For better detailed information on dogs and specific beaches in Massachusetts, check out newenglanddogtravel.com.

Why Sept. 15?

After September 15, beach traffic drops a lot because summer is over, kids are back in school, and the weather gets cooler. Fewer people visit, so beaches are less crowded, and it’s safer to allow dogs.

However, you should still follow rules like keeping dogs leashed and cleaning up after them. Always check local signs or the DCR website for specific beach rules, as some places might have different dates or extra restrictions to keep everyone safe.